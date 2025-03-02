National cheerleading competition resumes in downtown Dallas after fight causes mass evacuation

Cheer competition resumes in Dallas following mass evacuation due to fight

Cheer competition resumes in Dallas following mass evacuation due to fight

Cheer competition resumes in Dallas following mass evacuation due to fight

All-star cheerleading teams from across the nation returned to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) competition on Sunday, following an incident on Saturday that prompted a mass evacuation.

In a statement to CBS News Texas on Saturday, Brian Bianco, Senior Director of Strategic Communications for Varsity Brands, confirmed that the event would resume Sunday. He said they are grateful for the Dallas Police Department's additional support and presence.

"Our commitment to the safety of our athletes, coaches and spectators is paramount as we work with all the attendees impacted by today's events," Bianco said. "Tomorrow's resumption of the NCA All-Star 2025 competition will continue to uphold our rules and safety commitments."

Bianco noted that Varsity adjusted the schedule to allow all teams to compete as intended.

According to the schedule on the Varsity website, the event runs until at least 11 p.m. Central.

What happened?

With around 58,000 people — including 30,410 athletes and 3,700 coaches — attending the championship, hundreds, if not thousands, evacuated at once on Saturday.

Dallas police said a fight between two people at the convention center led to several poles toppling, creating a loud noise and triggering panic as many people mistakenly thought there was an active shooter inside the building.

The disturbance, which occurred around 1 p.m., led to what police described as a "stampede" as people rushed outside.

"I tripped, then I had people step on me," recalled cheerleader Destiny Hinton. "I ran like a mile past the Alamo Cinema and I hid in a dumpster."

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that there was no active shooter and no shooting had taken place.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, 10 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"All of the injuries were sustained during the evacuation, and none were life-threatening," said Dallas-Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans. "They ranged in severity from bumps and bruises to extremity fractures."

Varsity suspended activities as a precaution, with Bianco saying they would continue working with event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment when it resumed.

At this time, it's not known who will be held responsible for the incident.