Dallas police evacuate Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center during cheerleading competition

An incident led to a heavy police presence outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday.

The situation unfolded during the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-Star National Championship, which began on Friday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday at the venue.

Dallas police said on X that they are investigating an incident near the Omni Hotel and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. They advised the public to avoid the area.

While details are still emerging, Dallas police have confirmed that the situation is not an active shooter incident.

A family reunification center has been set up at Dallas Police Headquarters, located at 1400 Botham Jean Boulevard, police said.

Brian Bianco, Senior Director of Strategic Communications for Varsity Brands, confirmed to CBS News Texas that NCA security officials are working closely with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

"The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern," Bianco said. "As a precaution, we have suspended activities for today and will continue to work with event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment when we resume the event."