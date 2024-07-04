Miki Sudo wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest women's division, sets new record with 51

2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest competitors weigh in 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest competitors weigh in 02:32

NEW YORK - Ladies and gentlemen, we have a chomp-ion.

Miki Sudo has set a new record in the women's division at the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest with 51 hot dogs and buns.

Miki Sudo wins the women's title with a record-breaking 51 hot dogs at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Sudo, 38, has won every year since 2014 except 2021 - she sat that year out due to pregnancy. Her personal best had previously been 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which she shattered this year with 51.

Sudo successfully defended her title for the tenth time. As Major League Eating's top-ranked female eater in the world, Sudo fended off a stiff challenge from Mayoi Ebihara of Japan, who ate 37.

Sudo thanked Ebihara for "pushing me so much."

Michelle Lesco came in third with 23 hot dogs and buns.

The men's competition, featuring 15 contestants, takes place at 12 p.m.

Men's division will crown a new champion

Hot dogs are ready for the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in years, the men's competition is wide open, with Joey Chestnut not competing. The 16-time reigning champion is not appearing this year because of his partnership with a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs. Chestnut holds the all-time record which he set in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs and buns. Thursday, he's appearing instead at Fort Bliss in Texas, where he'll compete against four service members at 5 p.m.

People dressed in hot dog costumes cheer before Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Check out the complete list of male and female competitors.

Thousands of spectators attended the annual spectacle at Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at Surf and Stillwell Avenues. The show also included dance and music performances.

People attend the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 4, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Fourth of July tradition dates back to 1916.

In addition to winning the coveted Mustard Yellow Belt, contestants are competing for a $20,000 cash prize.

And, as per tradition, Nathan's Famous is donating 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.