More than 4,000 cyclists hit the streets for Dallas Bike Ride

The Dallas Bike Ride made its return Saturday after nearly a decade, with thousands of cyclists participating in the 20-mile, car-free ride through downtown, passing some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

More than 4,000 riders took to the streets for the event, which last took place in 2018.

CBS News Texas

A crowd of supporters cheered on cyclists at the 8 a.m. start line, as riders of all ages and skill levels set off on the route.

"Obviously, our ride is a one-day event, but our mission is 365, right? Our idea is to really make cycling more accessible, safe and inclusive to everybody and to make Dallas a safe place for people to get out on their bicycle and enjoy it. You know, it's good for the environment. It's good for your health," said organizer Kristien Del Ferraro.

The event featured cheer zones, celebration stations, live music, DJs, and photo ops. Riders were greeted at the finish festival with food trucks, a kids zone, a beverage garden, and shopping opportunities.

Cyclist Kaitlin Smith shared her personal motivation for joining the ride.

"It's wanting to keep up with the two kids I have running around the house and for my own mental health. It's great to take breaks to be able to have time by myself. There's a lot of loads as a mom and not a lot of time this year, so it's nice to be able to take some time for myself and organize my thoughts and keep going," Smith said.

Proceeds from the event support local cycling advocacy groups, including Bike Friendly South Dallas, the Dallas Bicycle Coalition, and Bike DFW.

The ride will return next year around this time, with an official date to be announced soon.