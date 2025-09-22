Flash flood warning in effect in Denton County as heavy rainfall leads to flooding

Monday morning storms in Denton County dropped heavy rainfall, causing isolated flooding.

Due to the isolated and disruptive rain and lightning, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued through the morning hours.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Denton County until 8:15 a.m.

South of Dallas-Fort Worth is quieter with moderate rainfall in Plano and McKinney.

The rest of the day Monday will be drier with highs in the 90s and some clouds. Humidity will crank up the "feels-like" temperatures to triple digits.

The severe weather threat returns Tuesday night with most of North Texas under a marginal risk of storms. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out for counties to the northeast.

A First Alert Weather Day will also be in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.