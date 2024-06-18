Moisture from Gulf of Mexico sticks around, North Texas remains muggy and hot

NORTH TEXAS – Tuesday will be another hot day with temperatures topping out in the low 90s but feeling more like 100 degrees thanks to the continued tropical moisture in North Texas.

The southerly surface flow keeps the Gulf moisture in North Texas, so it will be muggy the next few days.

The rain chance on Tuesday is at just 10% for mainly the southeast sides of North Texas. However, rain chances increase to 20%-30% for Wednesday, factoring in the potential track of a system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that could become Tropical Storm Alberto.

The chance of rain is higher the further south you go across the Lonestar State. A tropical storm warning is now in effect from Port Lavaca to Brownsville.

The National Hurricane Center said moderate coastal flooding could begin along the coast as soon as Tuesday morning and continue through the middle of the week. The situation was forecast to worsen on Wednesday for people in the tropical storm warning area.

Wednesday in North Texas looks to be muggy but cooler with highs only in the upper 80s. An area of high pressure is then expected to take control in the upper levels, and summer heat returns. High temperatures for the end of the weekend and starting next week warm to near 100 degrees.

