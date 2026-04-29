Survivors call it a miracle as 145‑mph tornado devastates Mineral Wells neighborhood

When an EF‑3 tornado tore through Mineral Wells, Natalie Hart and her family survived by huddling together on their living‑room floor – the same spot where their couch once sat before the storm ripped it away.

"We just ducked and huddled," Hart said, standing in the ruins of her home. "All of my furniture flew off, and doors blew off. Everything was wet. We had no ceiling. It was horrific. It was terrifying."

Outside, winds reaching 145 miles per hour shredded rooftops, uprooted trees, and tossed debris across the neighborhood. A nearby video captured the violent gusts as the storm carved a direct path through the community.

"We had a beautiful pool, lots of beautiful trees," Hart said. "Half of this stuff – I don't know where it came from. But I do know that half of my furniture is in the street over there."

Despite the devastation, Hart says her overwhelming emotion now is gratitude.

"Right now is pure contentment," Hart said. "I'm content. I'm alive, and so are my kids and my husband."

A neighborhood leveled – but no lives lost

Across the community, the destruction is staggering. Homes are splintered. Vehicles are overturned. Trees are snapped in half. On one home, a spray‑painted zero marks a miracle: no fatalities inside.

Somehow, despite the tornado's strength, no one was killed. Five people were injured, but all are expected to recover.

"Overwhelming gratitude," Hart said. "And how miraculous it was — we're all thanking the Lord today."

"Texans Helping Texans"

Mineral Wells Mayor Reagan Johnson says the community's response has been as powerful as the storm itself.

"It's Texans helping Texans. That's what we do best," Johnson said. "It makes me very proud of where we live."

Down the street, a local dealership fired up grills to serve free barbecue to victims and volunteers. Neighbors delivered supplies door‑to‑door – everything from toiletries to blankets to bottled water.

Kevin Jones, one of the volunteers walking house to house, said the outpouring of support is proof that even in tragedy, hope rises.

"There's a purpose for all this," Jones said. "If you need help, there are people out there who will help you."

Rebuilding Begins

As cleanup continues, families like the Harts are sorting through what's left – salvaging what they can, leaning on neighbors for what they can't, and holding tight to the relief that they survived.

Love, gratitude, and resilience now stand where their homes once did.