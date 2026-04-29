Survivors grateful to be alive after 145‑mph tornado tears through Mineral Wells A Mineral Wells family says they’re grateful to be alive after an EF‑3 tornado tore straight through their home in seconds. Natalie Hart and her family survived by huddling together on their living‑room floor as 145‑mph winds ripped off their roof, blew out doors, and sent their furniture flying into the street. Their home security camera captured the moment the tornado hit — part of the destruction that leveled houses, businesses, and entire blocks across town.