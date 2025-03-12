Mikko Rantanen responds to blockbuster NHL trade: "Dallas was a better fit on the ice"

It's been a wild five days for Mikko Rantanen, who landed in Dallas after a brief stint with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars' Mikael Granlund (64) and Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrate Granlund's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP

"I'm happy to be here. It's been crazy for sure," Rantanen said. "Colorado was always where I wanted to stay, but I understand it's a business, and they made a decision. I tried my best in Carolina, and I'm here now, and I'm so happy to be here, locked in for eight years with a good team and with good coaches."

Rantanen was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2015 and selected 10th overall. After nearly a decade, the NHL business forced the veteran forward to take on a new challenge.

On Wednesday, in Rantanen's first official press conference in Dallas, he wanted to put an end to any rumors suggesting he wanted out of the Carolina franchise.

"I saw some things that said I had a list of teams ready when I went to Carolina, but that's false," Rantanen said. "Obviously, it was a big shock to leave Colorado, but I went to Carolina with an open mind and tried my best on the ice."

Rantanen seems to be fitting in with his new team in Dallas, tallying three points in his first two games.

"Dallas was a better fit on the ice," Rantanen said. "Better for me in the style of play, similar to Colorado."