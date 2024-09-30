Mesquite ISD program supports deaf and hard of hearing students during Deaf Awareness Month

MESQUITE – Many of us take the ability to hear for granted, but for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, everyday communication can be a constant challenge.

In recognition of Deaf Awareness Month, CBS News Texas highlights a unique program in Mesquite ISD dedicated to helping students navigate life as deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals.

Alina Cano, a junior in the Forney ISD, attends North Mesquite High School to participate in the district's specialized program. Cano, who was born deaf, shares that high school can be particularly challenging, especially when it comes to communicating with hearing friends.

"I have to keep trying and trying to get through it," Cano said. "Sometimes it's really hard here in high school. But my teacher always supports me and helps me whenever I need help."

The Mesquite ISD Deaf Education program provides students like Cano with essential resources, including lessons on deaf history, communication styles, sign language, and social-emotional skills to better navigate a hearing world.

Angela Garcia, another student in the program, says one of the most important things she's learned in the program is to advocate for whichever form of communication she prefers.

"Some people will speak, some will sign, some people will be mute," Garcia said.

Baxter Chaney, a deaf education teacher at North Mesquite High School, described the program's impact on students from about a dozen surrounding districts.

"A lot of deaf resources and classes aren't available in the more rural districts. So here close to the city, we have those resources for those rural districts," Chaney said.

The program has grown significantly, now serving nearly 400 students, including some who are supported in their home districts.

For Deaf Awareness Month, North Mesquite High School hallways are filled with signs aimed at educating hearing students and reminding deaf students that they can achieve anything.

"Deaf can do anything hearing can do. They are equal," Chaney said. "If you provide language access, that's important. But if you provide that, they can do anything that hearing can do."