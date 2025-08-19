McKinney business owners share concerns over homelessness as city considers new ordinances to address issue

McKinney business owners share concerns over homelessness in downtown, city considers new ordinances

McKinney business owners share concerns over homelessness in downtown, city considers new ordinances

McKinney business owners share concerns over homelessness in downtown, city considers new ordinances

The city of McKinney is considering new ordinances that address the homelessness issue, some local business owners say is getting out of control.

"This is not good for my business," Matt Hamilton said at a city work session Tuesday.

He owns Yocal BBQ & Grill and other businesses downtown.

"We've had people come into the restaurant who are obviously on drugs," he said. "I've actually had it this very table where a lady came up and engaged them, offering her services."

Bench dividers have already been installed downtown to discourage sleeping.

Now, the city is considering ordinances that would:

Ban aggressive panhandling citywide

Prohibit camping in public spaces citywide and

Restrict sitting or lying down in the public right-of-way downtown

"It gives us an opportunity and the legal footing to contact and engage this individual, and our history shows that 98%, that's not scientific, that 98% of the time we get voluntary compliance," McKinney Police Chief Joe Ellenburg said.

Some McKinney residents have blasted the proposals, calling them a way to criminalize homelessness.

"We are working hard to make McKinney a safe place," Hamilton said.

Hamilton and other business owners hope the city will move forward and put the ordinances on a future council agenda for a vote.