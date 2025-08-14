McKinney considers ban on sitting or lying on the ground in downtown area

The City of McKinney is considering a new ordinance that could make sitting or lying on the ground in certain public areas illegal—particularly in the historic downtown district.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns from business owners and city officials about the presence of transients, homeless individuals, and panhandlers around the town square.

Downtown business owners voice concerns

"Downtown McKinney is absolutely unique. We've got one of the best commercial historic districts in the state of Texas," said Tom Meredith, a downtown building owner. He and others say the area's appeal is being affected by people camping or loitering near storefronts.

The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful to sit or lie down on public sidewalks, streets, or alleyways within the downtown area. It would also prohibit camping in those spaces.

Mayor says safety and business are priorities

"Our job one is for our citizens to feel safe and for our businesses to operate in a manner that helps them be profitable," said McKinney Mayor Bill Cox. He noted that the ordinance could be revised during a city council meeting next week.

The city previously installed dividers on benches to discourage people from lying down, but business owners say the measure hasn't stopped people from camping outside their doors.

Public reaction and enforcement concerns

Some residents have criticized the proposal on social media, suggesting it could be used to unfairly target individuals.

"This sounds like a way to make existing behavior illegal," one commenter wrote. "Like if a cop doesn't like what you are doing, they can just cite this as a reason for arrest."

Cox responded by saying police would use discretion in enforcing the ordinance.

"We would still welcome the wedding pictures and the photographs and all of the things that people do — the grandparents with the grandchildren sitting on the park bench," he said. "But at the same time, if people are sleeping on a park bench or on the sidewalk, the goal is to prevent that type of activity."