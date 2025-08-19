McKinney business owners share concerns over homelessness in downtown, city considers new ordinances The city of McKinney is considering new ordinances that address the homelessness issue, some local business owners say is getting out of control. The ordinances include: banning aggressive panhandling citywide, prohibiting camping in public spaces citywide and setting restrictions on sitting or lying down in the public right-of-way downtown. Some McKinney residents have blasted the proposals, calling them a way to criminalize homelessness.