McKinney ISD parents speak out against school board member, say he is misrepresenting schools

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A McKinney ISD school board member is in hot water with some parents who say he maligned the district in front of state lawmakers who are considering a new law relating to the regulation of books sold to, or included, in public schools.

Chad Green is advocating for tighter restrictions. He told the Texas House Committee on Public Education it took a year and a half to get one sexually explicit book out of the district.

"That was The Bluest Eye, a very disgusting book," he said. "Our superintendent, you can go watch the video, proudly said hey, we've only exposed 75 kids to these books and so I guess we're serial, serial child abusers under that rule."

What he said next really has some parents fired up.

He goes on to allege a drag queen reading hour happened in two of the district's elementary schools and said kids are advertising their sexuality by wearing furry costumes.

"When you get to McKinney schools it's all about what your sexuality is and this is being promoted by adults," he said.

"I feel like he threw our teachers and entire school district under the bus in front of the entire State of Texas," parent Lisa West said.

"I was disgusted by it as well," parent Joe McManis said. "He essentially went down there just to disparage teachers and students with unproven accusations."

Jeremy Sutka is a parent and a local Democratic Party official. He said what happened is beyond politics.

"We have a child in 11th grade and another child in seventh grade," he said. "We asked them, 'have you seen anything like this?' and they said 'no, this isn't what a normal day is. A normal day is learning. It's having great teachers.'"

CBS News Texas reached out to Green for a response and is still waiting for comment.