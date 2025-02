Mavs fans peaceful amid lingering concern over Luka Doncic trade During Wednesday's Mavs-Warriors game, fans were mostly quiet inside the American Airlines Center despite lingering anger over the Luka Doncic trade. Although there were plans to shout "Fire Nico" during timeouts, the atmosphere remained relatively calm. Longtime season ticket holders expressed sadness over the team's current state without Doncic, noting a different and upsetting atmosphere.