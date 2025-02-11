Dallas Mavericks fans with "fire Nico" signs escorted out of American Airlines Center

DALLAS – While Luka Doncic made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks fans outraged by Doncic's trade continued calling on the team to fire general manager Nico Harrison.

As the Mavericks hosted the Sacramento Kings Monday night, fans at the American Airlines Center were holding signs that read "fire Nico."

That same fan was caught on camera on the AAC's jumbotron, mouthing the words "fire Nico." While he was escorted out, other fans booed.

Dallas Mavericks fans hold up a sign referring to Mavs general manager Nico Harrison during the game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on February 10, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. / Getty Images

Sources told CBS News Texas' Ro Parrish that the video team has had multiple meetings outlining specific instructions on fans to avoid showing on cameras in the arena.

On Saturday, in the first home game since Doncic was traded to the Lakers, AAC employees avoided showing adult fans for the first time since the building opened and instead focused on showing younger fans for the entire game.

Mavericks fans are proving they aren't getting over the trade anytime soon. One Doncic fan even launched a billboard campaign, taking jabs at the Mavericks' management, and a North Texas brewery has a beer dubbed "Sell the Team."

Luka Doncic's debut in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Doncic played for 24 minutes, including sitting the entire fourth quarter, as he still assimilates himself to the Lakers roster.

Overall, he had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists on the night as the Lakers cruised to their sixth straight victory, 132-113, with Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki in attendance.

"I will always be a Mav for life, but had to come support my guy 77 @luka7doncic in the first game of his new chapter!" Nowitzki said on social media.