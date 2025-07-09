Dallas police fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect who advanced on officers, authorities say

A man wielding a long knife was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer Wednesday morning after advancing toward officers despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, authorities said.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Fairview Avenue after reports of a man trying to kick down a door while holding a long knife and putting it towards his neck, according to the Dallas Police Department.

When officers arrived, they "gave loud verbal commands" to the suspect, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said during an afternoon news conference.

Comeaux said the suspect refused to drop the knife, and then officers used less-than-lethal force to try to stop the suspect. Despite stronger verbal commands, Comeaux said the suspect advanced toward the officers while still holding the long knife. An officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect, Comeaux said.

Officers rendered aid, including CPR, before the suspect was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, DPD said. The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, died from his injuries.

DPD said the long knife was recovered from the scene, and no officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.