Low rain chances across North Texas this week, more expected by Labor Day

Rain chances possible across North Texas on Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS – Some North Texans saw rain Tuesday morning and more rain is possible throughout the week.

Rain chances Tuesday aren't high and at best sit at 20% for parts of North Texas with the same in the forecast into Wednesday.

There could be a few isolated showers further north Tuesday and Wednesday but the best chances are to the south of I-20 and slightly north of that into Wednesday.

While there were a few showers to the south this morning, most of the rain chances will happen this afternoon into the early evening hours.

But the rain chances don't stop after Wednesday as a front moves into North Texas Thursday night into Friday and then stalls through the holiday weekend. Labor Day weekend won't be a complete washout but it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a plan B for the lake cookout or afternoon pool party.

Tuesday will be a humid day with high temperatures of 95 degrees to 96 degrees, feeling more like the triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday.

The benefit of the front on the way is more cloud cover and as a result, cooler temperatures in the extended forecast. There could be high temperatures only in the 80s for Labor Day and if we believe the long-range European forecast model, a high in the mid-80s next Tuesday.

