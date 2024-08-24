Los Angeles Chargers rescued from stuck elevator ahead of Cowboys preseason matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers faced a scary situation at their team hotel just a day before their highly anticipated preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, the Chargers shared via X the that several players and members of the team's traveling party were trapped in an elevator around 7:30 p.m.

"Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident and subsequently assisted everyone from the elevator, one-by-one, through its ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator," the post read.

The Chargers expressed gratitude to Dallas Fire-Rescue for its quick response and professionalism, ensuring everyone's safety ahead of the game.

As the Chargers prepare to face the Cowboys on Saturday, such an unexpected incident adds an unusual twist to the NFL preseason, which began on Aug. 8 and will wrap on Aug. 25.