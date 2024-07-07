Fire crews rescue 55-year-old man from North Texas house fire A Tarrant County man is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire Saturday in the Briar-Reno area, about a half hour northwest of Fort Worth. Crews say by the time they arrived the entire front of the house was on fire. They quickly pulled a 55-year-old unconscious man from inside. He was careflighted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with second-degree burns to about half his body. Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.