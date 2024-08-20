AT&T Stadium's new food for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season

ARLINGTON — AT&T Stadium has announced its new food offerings for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season.

The stadium's focus this year was to make food menu items appeal to all fans by ensuring there was something for everyone.

"We wanted to focus on our fan needs," said George Wasai, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Legends at AT&T Stadium. "We get requests from people with special dietary needs. So this year, we've incorporated some of those items on our menu."

Vegan and vegetarian items

Concessions Chef Heather Fuller says the emphasis on food for everyone included creating vegan and vegetarian versions of some stadium fan favorites. This includes a vegetarian option of the Cowboys chicken cheesesteak. Fuller says the cheesesteak has been the number-one-selling sandwich in the stadium since 1999.

Other items include:

Vegan Hot Dog

Vegan Chili Dog

Vegan Ultimate Nachos

Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich

All these items can be found on the upper concourse in sections 411 and 441.

The Vegan Tostitos Ultimate Nachos are one of the various new items added to the menu with fans with dietary restrictions in mind. Irwin Thompson

Stand outs

The Pizza Burger is exactly what it sounds like. A beef patty sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with lettuce, tomato, marinara and mozzarella cheese. This can be found at the Papa John's stands in sections 201 and 226.

The Pizza Burger can be found in sections 201 and 226. Irwin Thompson

Described by Fuller as the "king of king club sandwich", the Honor Club is filled with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and Dusseldorf mustard sauce. This item is available at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession stands.

The Honor Club sandwich is filled with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and Dusseldorf mustard sauce. Irwin Thompson

Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands

Wagyu Truffle Burger

Honey Bourbon Steak Sandwich

Tequila-Lime Chicken Sandwich

The Churro Waffle

Oops! All Berries Waffle

The Oops! All Berries Waffle is a waffle drizzled with house-made berry syrup, topped with whipped cream and Cap'N Crunch Oops! All Berries cereal. Irwin Thompson

Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Snack Stands

Sausage and Red Pepper Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Flatbread

Quattro Formaggio Flatbread

The Quattro Formaggio Flatbread is one of three flatbreads making their debut this season. It is available at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Snack Stands. Irwin Thompson

Silver Club Grill Stands

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

The Buffalo Chicken Empanadas are drizzled with buffalo ranch dressing, garnished with green onions and served with fries. Irwin Thompson

Concourse sections

Flamin' Hot Fritos Tacos

The Fritos Sundae

Ruffles Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Flamin' Hot Fritos Tacos can be found at all Vaqueros Stands on the Main and Upper Concourses. CBS News Texas

"Grab N Go" locations

Steak Fajita Wrap

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Market Berry Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Strawberry Kiwi Yogurt Parfait

The Market Berry Chicken Salad contains strawberries, blueberries, grilled chicken, feta and candied pecans. The salad is served with a poppy seed dressing. Irwin Thompson

Returning items

The Birria Quesadilla

The Lineman Burrito

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote

Corn Dog With No Name

A new Rowdy Cup will be available to purchase during the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season. CBS News Texas

When it comes to sipping in style, AT&T Stadium will begin selling The Rowdy Souvenir Cup and Yeti Dallas Cowboys tumblers.

Something else that's new this season, in seat service. Using the Dallas Cowboys app on game day, fans can have their food delivered directly to their seats.

Legends operates all hospitality and merchandise at AT&T Stadium.

The new menu offerings are set to launch at the pre-season Dallas Cowboys v. Los Angeles Chargers game on Saturday, August 24.