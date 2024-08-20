AT&T Stadium's new food for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season
ARLINGTON — AT&T Stadium has announced its new food offerings for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season.
The stadium's focus this year was to make food menu items appeal to all fans by ensuring there was something for everyone.
"We wanted to focus on our fan needs," said George Wasai, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Legends at AT&T Stadium. "We get requests from people with special dietary needs. So this year, we've incorporated some of those items on our menu."
Vegan and vegetarian items
Concessions Chef Heather Fuller says the emphasis on food for everyone included creating vegan and vegetarian versions of some stadium fan favorites. This includes a vegetarian option of the Cowboys chicken cheesesteak. Fuller says the cheesesteak has been the number-one-selling sandwich in the stadium since 1999.
Other items include:
- Vegan Hot Dog
- Vegan Chili Dog
- Vegan Ultimate Nachos
- Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich
All these items can be found on the upper concourse in sections 411 and 441.
Stand outs
The Pizza Burger is exactly what it sounds like. A beef patty sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with lettuce, tomato, marinara and mozzarella cheese. This can be found at the Papa John's stands in sections 201 and 226.
Described by Fuller as the "king of king club sandwich", the Honor Club is filled with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and Dusseldorf mustard sauce. This item is available at the Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession stands.
Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- Wagyu Truffle Burger
- Honey Bourbon Steak Sandwich
- Tequila-Lime Chicken Sandwich
- The Churro Waffle
- Oops! All Berries Waffle
Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Snack Stands
- Sausage and Red Pepper Flatbread
- Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Flatbread
- Quattro Formaggio Flatbread
Silver Club Grill Stands
- Buffalo Chicken Empanadas
Concourse sections
- Flamin' Hot Fritos Tacos
- The Fritos Sundae
- Ruffles Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
"Grab N Go" locations
- Steak Fajita Wrap
- Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Market Berry Chicken Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
- Strawberry Kiwi Yogurt Parfait
Returning items
- The Birria Quesadilla
- The Lineman Burrito
- Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote
- Corn Dog With No Name
When it comes to sipping in style, AT&T Stadium will begin selling The Rowdy Souvenir Cup and Yeti Dallas Cowboys tumblers.
Something else that's new this season, in seat service. Using the Dallas Cowboys app on game day, fans can have their food delivered directly to their seats.
Legends operates all hospitality and merchandise at AT&T Stadium.
The new menu offerings are set to launch at the pre-season Dallas Cowboys v. Los Angeles Chargers game on Saturday, August 24.