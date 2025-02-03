Lewisville rescinds boil water notice after damaged water line repaired

Life for many people in Lewisville will return to normal after the city lifted a water boil notice that was in place for 36 hours.

A 30" water line failed, which caused water pressure to drop for about 85% of the city. The boil notice was issued at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Lewisville ISD canceled classes and other scheduled activities at 21 schools and facilities on Monday. Restaurants and other businesses were also forced to close.

According to the city, water quality tests from early Monday afternoon showed the water met or exceeded state and federal standards, so the notice was rescinded at 2 p.m.

Anyone who lives in the affected area should flush their pipes and water heaters and run an empty dishwasher cycle, according to the city.