Water line break in Lewisville triggers boil water notice and school closures

LEWISVILLE — A water line break in Lewisville has prompted a boil water notice and the school district to cancel classes on Monday.

The city said the 30" water line break is impacting about 80% of Lewisville water customers.

Lewisville Independent School District said it is canceling classes on Monday due to the boil water notice "for safety and sanitary reasons."

Those living in the affected area should boil water for two minutes before drinking, washing, cooking or brushing teeth, the city said. To see if your neighborhood is affected, click here.

The following Lewisville ISD locations will be closed Monday:

Central Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Lakeland Elementary

Lewisville Elementary

Mill Street Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Rockbrook Elementary

Southridge Elementary

Lillie J. Jackson Early Childhood Center

DeLay Middle School

Durham Middle School

Hedrick Middle School

LHS Harmon

TECC-W

Student Success Center

Lewisville Learning Center

Westside Aquatic Center

LISDOLA/Chester Boyd Ag Barn

Facility Services Center

Assessment Center

Purnell Transportation Center

Lewisville ISD said all other causes and facilities will operate within normal hours.