Water line break in Lewisville triggers boil water notice and school closures
LEWISVILLE — A water line break in Lewisville has prompted a boil water notice and the school district to cancel classes on Monday.
The city said the 30" water line break is impacting about 80% of Lewisville water customers.
Lewisville Independent School District said it is canceling classes on Monday due to the boil water notice "for safety and sanitary reasons."
Those living in the affected area should boil water for two minutes before drinking, washing, cooking or brushing teeth, the city said. To see if your neighborhood is affected, click here.
The following Lewisville ISD locations will be closed Monday:
- Central Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Lakeland Elementary
- Lewisville Elementary
- Mill Street Elementary
- Parkway Elementary
- Rockbrook Elementary
- Southridge Elementary
- Lillie J. Jackson Early Childhood Center
- DeLay Middle School
- Durham Middle School
- Hedrick Middle School
- LHS Harmon
- TECC-W
- Student Success Center
- Lewisville Learning Center
- Westside Aquatic Center
- LISDOLA/Chester Boyd Ag Barn
- Facility Services Center
- Assessment Center
- Purnell Transportation Center
Lewisville ISD said all other causes and facilities will operate within normal hours.