Lewisville police officer resigns after arrest for alleged sexual assault of a minor

The Lewisville police officer accused of violating a minor late last week has resigned, the department announced Monday night.

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins announced on Monday that Zacur Vargas resigned from the department as termination proceedings had been initiated based on sustained Internal Affairs findings.

Vargas, 32, was arrested on Friday morning in Heath. According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious activity early Friday morning. The responding officers found Vargas and a 16-year-old "involved in a sexual activity in a public place," the report from Lewisville PD states. He was booked into the Rockwall County Jail and later released on bond.

"When a police officer violates the law, they violate the public trust, and that will not be tolerated in this department," Rollins said in a statement. "This incident does not reflect the values or actions of the men and women of this department who work every day to earn and uphold that trust. That is why we took immediate and decisive action."

Vargas was off-duty, not in uniform and not engaged in any Lewisville Police Department business at the time of the incident, according to Rollins.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Heath Department of Public Safety and Rockwall County authorities.

Vargas had been employed by the Lewisville Police Department since May 2025 and was assigned to the Patrol Division. He also spent 6 years as a DART police officer.