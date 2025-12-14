Off-duty Lewisville police officer charged in alleged child sexual assault, report states

An off-duty Lewisville police officer was arrested on Friday morning, charged with the alleged sexual assault of a child, the Lewisville Police Department confirmed.

Zacur Vargus, 32, was arrested in Heath around 6 a.m. According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious activity early Friday morning. The responding officers found Vargas and a 16-year-old "involved in a sexual activity in a public place," the report from Lewisville PD states.

Vargas was taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail.

Vargas was off-duty, not in uniform and not engaged in any Lewisville Police Department business at the time of the incident, according to Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins. He has been employed with the Lewisville Police Department since May 2025 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

Immediately following the arrest, according to the report, Lewisville PD opened an Internal Affairs investigation, and Vargas was placed on administrative leave pursuant to that investigation.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Heath Department of Public Safety and Rockwall County authorities.

"These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning," Rollins said. "As the facts are established, we will respond decisively in a manner that reflects our responsibility to the community."

This is a developing story.