Lady Gaga is bringing her MAYHEM Ball tour to Fort Worth. Here's when and how to get tickets.

Get those paws up, little monsters. Mother Monster is headed to North Texas as part of the second North American leg of her sold-out MAYHEM Ball tour.

When is Lady Gaga playing in DFW?

Lady Gaga is set to perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2026.

When and where to buy Lady Gaga concert tickets

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 10 with various presales from Citi and Verizon.

Fans can sign up to participate in the Lady Gaga Artist Presale by Thursday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. to purchase tickets on Friday, Sept. 12 at noon.

Remaining tickets will be available via general sale starting Monday, Sept. 15 at noon.

Frank Lebon

Lady Gaga wins big at the 2025 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga is a 14-time Grammy, Oscar and Emmy Award winner. Most recently, Gaga accepted the Artist of the Year award in person at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, before leaving the awards show to continue her tour.

She also performed her single "The Dead Dance" from Madison Square Garden. Gaga took home four Moon Men in total, including Best Collaboration for "Die with a Smile," with Bruno Mars.

The MAYHEM Ball tour

The sold-out tour celebrates Lady Gaga's eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200.

The MAYHEM Ball follows Gaga's headlining performances at Coachella and international shows.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, her free show at Copacabana Beach drew an estimated 2.5 million fans. This set a new record for the highest attended concert by a female artist in history.