MTV Video Music Award winners list for 2025: Live updates
What to know about the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
- The MTV VMAs are underway as music's biggest stars vie for the iconic Moonman statue.
- Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nominations, including nods for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Bruno Mars came into the night nominated in 11 categories, while Kendrick Lamar scored 10.
- Fans had the opportunity to vote in 21 categories, with the chance to cast up to 10 votes per day while the voting period was open.
- VMA and Grammy winner and five-time Grammy host LL Cool J is hosting the ceremony.
- Watch the VMAs on CBS stations, MTV or streaming on Paramount+.
Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as each category is announced.
Song of the Year
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records — Winner
- Alex Warren - "Ordinary" - Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii - "Anxiety" - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire" - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams - "I Love You, I'm Sorry" - Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die with a Smile" - Interscope Records
- Lorde - "What Was That" - Republic Records
- Tate McRae - "Sports Car" - RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless" - XO/Republic Records
Best K-Pop
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - "Born Again" - Lloud Co./RCA Records — Winner
- aespa - "Whiplash" - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE - "like JENNIE" - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin - "Who" - BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO - "earthquake" - Warner Records
- Stray Kids - "Chk Chk Boom" - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ - "toxic till the end" - Atlantic Records
Artist of the Year
- Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — Winner
- Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
- The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Song of Summer
- Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching" — Winner
- Addison Rae – "Headphones On"
- Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
- Benson Boone – "Mystical Magical"
- BigXthaPlug featuring Bailey Zimmerman – "All the Way"
- Chappell Roan – "The Subway"
- Demi Lovato – "Fast"
- Doja Cat – "Jealous Type"
- Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – "Golden"
- Jessie Murph – "Blue Strips"
- Justin Bieber – "Daisies"
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (remix)"
- Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae – "What I Want"
- Ravyn Lenae featuring Rex Orange County – "Love Me Not"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
- Sombr – "12 to 12"
Best Afrobeats
- Tyla - "PUSH 2 START" - FAX Records/Epic Records — Winner
- Asake & Travis Scott - "Active" - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - "TaTaTa" - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - "Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)" - gamma.
- Rema - "Baby (Is It a Crime)" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake - "Get It Right" - RCA Records/Since '93
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - "Piece of My Heart" - Starboy/RCA Records
Best Alternative
- sombr - "back to friends" - SMB Music/Warner Records — Winner
- Gigi Perez - "Sailor Song" - Island
- Imagine Dragons - "Wake Up" - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young - "Messy" - Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll - "Lonely Road" - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- The Marías - "Back to Me" - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Country
- Megan Moroney - "Am I Okay?" - Columbia Records — Winner
- Chris Stapleton - "Think I'm in Love with You" - Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - "I'm Gonna Love You" - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll - "Liar" - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson - "4x4xU" - Broken Bow Records
- Morgan Wallen - "Smile" - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Best R&B
- Mariah Carey - "Type Dangerous" - gamma. — Winner
- Chris Brown - "Residuals" - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - "MUTT (REMIX)" - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- PARTYNEXTDOOR - "N o C h i l l" - OVO Sound
- Summer Walker - "Heart of a Woman" - LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA - "Drive" - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless" - XO/Republic Records
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren - Atlantic Records — Winner
- Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez - Island
- Lola Young - Island
- sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the VMAs
Four musicians are coming together at this year's VMAs for a special musical tribute to Ozzy Osbourne featuring a medley of his greatest hits. The Black Sabbath frontman died in July of a heart attack at the age of 76. Plans for the tribute performance were announced Friday on "CBS Mornings."
Who is performing at the 2025 VMAs?
As always, the 2025 Video Music Awards will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Among the highlights: a special world premiere performance by Lady Gaga, and an appearance by Mariah Carey, who's being honored with this year's Video Vanguard Award. The list of performers includes:
- Busta Rhymes
- Ricky Martin
- Alex Warren
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Conan Gray
- DJ Snake
- Doja Cat
- J Balvin
- Jelly Roll
- KATSEYE
- Lady Gaga
- Lola Young
- Megan Moroney
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- sombr
- Tate McRae
- The Kid LAROI
LL Cool J taking on hosting duties
Rapper, actor and record producer LL Cool J is hosting this year's show after previously co-hosting with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow in 2022.
LL Cool J earned his first VMA back in 1991 when he won Best Rap Video for "Mamma Said Knock You Out." He was also given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997.
At the 2023 VMAs, he joined surprise guest Public Enemy to celebrate Def Jam Recordings' 40th anniversary, and at last year's ceremony he was part of an all-star tribute to mark hip-hop turning 50.
LL Cool J is also nominated for Best Hip-Hop video this year for his single "Murdergram Deaux" (ft. Eminem).
