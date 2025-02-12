Kyrie Irving scores 42 points to lead Mavericks past Warriors 111-107

DALLAS (AP) - Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and took a charge in the closing seconds, Klay Thompson added 17 against his former team, and the undersized Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Wednesday night.

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Naji Marshall #13 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at American Airlines Center on February 12, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Naji Marshall hit a 6-foot floater in the lane to give Dallas a 109-107 lead with 25.6 seconds left after Steph Curry, the NBA's leading free-throw shooter at 93.1%, missed the second of two to leave the score tied.

Then, Jimmy Butler's driving basket was disallowed for a charge into Irving, a call that was upheld on video review.

The tallest players in Dallas' starting lineup were Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, each at 6-foot-8. Kylor Kelley, a 7-footer who played his first NBA game on Jan. 27, played two first-quarter minutes.

Among Dallas' missing big men was Anthony Davis, acquired Feb. 1 in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis has been sidelined with a groin injury suffered in his Mavericks debut last Saturday.

Curry scored 25, 11 in the fourth quarter, but on 9-of-23 shooting including 4 of 13 behind the arc. Butler added 21 in his third game since being acquired from the Miami Heat.

Warriors: With 7-0 Quinten Post and 6-9 Kevion Looney, they led 33-11 in second-chance points and 62-48 in the paint.

Mavericks: Irving played 40 minutes, his fifth consecutive game with at least 40.

After taking possession following the charge on Butler, Dallas held the ball until Max Christie was fouled with 10.4 seconds left. Christie hit both free throws for the four-point winning margin.

Dallas outshot Golden State 48.3% to 42.7% and hit 15 of 36 3-pointers to the Warriors' 10 of 35.

Both teams finish back-to-backs Thursday night, the Warriors at Houston and the Mavericks at home against Miami.

