Karmelo Anthony, Frisco teen accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, will receive high school diploma, organization says

Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of fatally stabbing Frisco Memorial High School athlete Austin Metcalf during a track meet in early April, will be allowed to graduate and receive his high school diploma under a newly reached agreement.

The Next Generation Action Network announced the agreement between Anthony's family, NGAN, and Frisco Independent School District in a news release Tuesday.

Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony CBS News Texas

According to NGAN, Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, will not be allowed to participate in senior graduation activities. However, the organization said his 3.7 GPA and completion of all graduation requirements mean he can graduate without attending the final month and a half of the academic year.

"We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted," said Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN. "As the largest social justice organization in North Texas, NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family's legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right."

Since holding a news conference with Anthony's family in mid-April, NGAN has participated in "multiple discussions" with Frisco ISD leadership, the release said.

"This resolution reflects a victory for justice, academic integrity, and student rights — and NGAN remains committed to standing with Karmelo Anthony and his family as the legal process continues," the organization said.

At the April news conference, Alexander said Anthony's family had been the target of false information, hateful attacks, and threats that misrepresented the family and the case.

"The Anthony family has been subjected to an unimaginable amount of hate, racism, and threats to their safety," Alexander said.

He said one of the key issues NGAN addressed with Frisco ISD was the district's decision to expel Anthony just one month before he was scheduled to graduate.

CBS News Texas has attempted to contact Frisco ISD for comment.

According to authorities, the altercation between Anthony and Metcalf occurred when Metcalf confronted Anthony for sitting in a restricted area. After a brief exchange, Metcalf allegedly pushed Anthony, who then stabbed him in the chest. Anthony fled the scene but later claimed self-defense. Anthony is facing a charge of first-degree murder.