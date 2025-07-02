Another record-breaking Fourth of July travel week expected, AAA Texas says

It is expected to be another record-breaking Fourth of July travel season, with 5.7 million Texans predicted to get out of town.

Wednesday is supposed to be one of the busiest days of the holiday period and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is preparing for a massive influx of fliers.

According to AAA Texas, the increased traffic is part of the post-pandemic bounce back and people wanting to spend money on vacations.

AAA predicts about 369,000 more Texans will travel 50 miles or more over this Fourth of July holiday compared to last year and more than half a million more than in 2019.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, many people are planning extended weekends or even full-week vacations with family and friends.

AAA said that more than half a million Texans will fly this year, more than any other year so far.

Nationwide, the company is predicting more than 5.8 million fliers around the holiday.

"Remember, you have to have your real ID, just to get through security, or a valid passport," according to Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. "Get to the airport early, two to three hours ahead of time, depending on if you're traveling domestic or international."

Meanwhile, for travelers flying out of Love Field Airport, it is expecting about 265,000 fliers between Wednesday and next Tuesday, with tomorrow being the busiest day.

