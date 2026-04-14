North Texas mom accused of killing son to state hospital after incompetency ruling The North Texas mother charged with the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son will be sent to a state hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial late last month, according to a judge's ruling Tuesday. The judge told the court that the ruling is in an effort to restore Cindy Rodriguez Singh's competency to stand trial for the murder of her son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, CBS News Texas reporter Kelsy Mittauer confirmed.