How the trial of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King ended in a mistrial after weeks of testimony

After nearly three weeks of testimony, the trial of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King ended in a mistrial Tuesday night after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict following two days of deliberations.

On Tuesday afternoon, the judge issued an Allen charge, supplemental instructions encouraging jurors to reconsider their positions without compromising their beliefs in an effort to reach a unanimous verdict.

Why did the jury fail to reach a verdict in Sheriff Adam King's trial?

One juror remained steadfast. In a note to the judge, the juror wrote that they had "remained in this belief since the beginning of deliberation."

The case began when chief deputy James Saulter accused King of retaliation after Saulter reported allegations that King had sexually harassed a female employee.

Saulter became chief deputy in 2017 after King appointed him to the position.

Saulter testified that when he returned to work after a three-week suspension, he retained the title of chief deputy but no longer had command authority.

"I was not treated like the chief deputy. I didn't have the same authority, and I was answering to a captain who previously answered to me," Saulter testified.

A judge declared a mistrial in the trial of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict following two days of deliberations. CBS News Texas

The prosecution called more than a dozen witnesses, including Saulter, other chief deputies, the current sheriff, the county judge and the godfather of King's daughter.

The defense did not call any witnesses before resting its case.

Prosecution and defense arguments in Sheriff Adam King's trial

Throughout the trial, the defense repeatedly argued that Salter was disciplined due to issues involving timesheets and alleged "double dipping," or receiving pay without properly accounting for leave.

Prosecutors countered that the suspension letter presented to the court made no mention of timesheets or double dipping.

"Timesheets weren't a problem until Saulter reported the defendant to the Rangers," the prosecution argued.

During closing arguments, the courtroom was packed, with many members of the community standing in the back because no seats remained.

Defense attorney Matt Smid argued that Saulter's duties had been suspended, not his employment, and asked jurors, "Have you ever heard of someone being charged with a felony for placing someone on paid administrative leave?"

Prosecutors urged jurors to consider not only what witnesses had to gain, but also what they stood to lose.

"The evidence has shown retaliation, and the law requires accountability," the prosecution said. "Find him guilty and tell him to leave that badge in the courtroom for someone who deserves it."

After the mistrial was declared, defense attorney William Mason told reporters that King had considered testifying but ultimately decided against it.

"No burden of proof was met. We exercised our right that the person accused doesn't have to testify, and it worked out," Mason said.

King, who was first elected sheriff in 2016, is serving his third term. He voluntarily placed himself on administrative leave in August 2025 and will now resume his duties.

"I will continue to do what voters elected me to do," King said.

What's next after the mistrial in Sheriff Adam King's case?

After leaving the courthouse, Saulter said he accepted the outcome despite the mistrial.

"That's what our justice system is, and I'm good with it," Saulter said. "We had 11 to 1 say he was guilty, and one said he didn't. We just have to live with what our justice system is. We will live to fight another day."

A new trial will be scheduled, though the judge has not announced a timeline.