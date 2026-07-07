Mistrial declared in retaliation case against Johnson County Sheriff Adam King

A Johnson County jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial for Sheriff Adam King on Tuesday after a two-week trial and the judge declared a mistrial.

The jury stayed until nearly 10:30 p.m. on Monday, trying to reach a decision. They reconvened at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Tuesday evening, a note was sent to the judge saying that one juror was standing strong and had remained "in this belief since the beginning of deliberation."

The juror was asked whether it was improbable they would reach an agreement, to which the juror replied, "Yes, it would be improbable."

Johnson County sheriff's trial

King, 57, was accused of retaliating against a female employee who filed a human resources complaint against him for sexual harassment in June 2025.

According to a July 2025 indictment, after learning of the complaint against him for sexual harassment, King tried to get the woman's home address "knowing the fact would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, alarmed or tormented."

The indictment also claimed that King intentionally subjected the female employee to sexual harassment, including making comments about her clothes, and that she must "disrobe" before he would sign any documents.

The indictment listed several statements that were allegedly made by King, which included: "If you keep losing weight, you're gonna make me do some ungodly things to you."

In August of 2025, King was indicted on charges of official oppression - sexual harassment, and two counts of corrupt influence - retaliation against a witness.

Afterward, the sheriff voluntarily placed himself on administrative leave.

King's trial began on June 23.

What happens next?

The case will go to trial again, at a later date to be determined, the judge said.

Voters elected Sheriff King in 2016, and he is currently serving his third term. He previously served as commander of the South Texas Officers and Prosecutors Human Trafficking Task Force.

Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker said the county has no authority to fire an elected sheriff. Instead, Texas law requires a voter to file a lawsuit seeking the sheriff's removal, leaving it up to a judge to decide whether he should be removed from office.