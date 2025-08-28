Watch CBS News
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King went on voluntary administrative leave amid indictment, his office says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King voluntarily placed himself on administrative leave following his indictment on Wednesday, according to his office.

According to the indictment dated July 21, 2025, after learning a female employee filed a human resource complaint against him for sexual harassment, King tried to get her home address "knowing the fact would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, alarmed or tormented."

King, 57, also allegedly threatened Chief Deputy James Saulter, who reported the allegations, a violation of the whistleblower act, the indictment states. An attorney for Saulter said he followed proper protocol in the investigation and that once King became aware of it, he suspended Sualter and stripped him of his gun, badge and vehicle.

King was charged with abuse of office: official oppression - sexual harassment and two counts of corrupt influence: retaliation against a witness.

JCSO said King chose to go on administrative leave "in the interest of transparency and to allow the legal process to proceed without distraction."

Capital Ben Arriola was appointed as acting sheriff, effective immediately, JCSO said. 

