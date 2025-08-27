North Texas sheriff arrested on corruption charges, alleged retaliation against a witness

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King is facing abuse of office and corrupt influence charges, according to Johnson County Jail records.

Johnson County

King has been charged with abuse of office: official oppression - sexual harassment and two counts of corrupt influence: retaliation against a witness.

King was elected sheriff in 2016 and is currently serving his third term. He previously served as commander of the South Texas Officers and Prosecutors Human Trafficking Task Force.

Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker said the indictments are the result of a weeks-long investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The judge said the county received the original complaint from a female employee at the sheriff's office on June 30. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and a Ranger from another region handled the investigation.

Boedeker said the employee who made the allegation is still with the sheriff's department. The judge also confirmed that King, who is married, is still in office.

"I have not received a resignation from him at this point," said Boedeker.

Boedeker told CBS Texas he was just as surprised as everyone else at the news.

"I think we trust the criminal justice system to do the right thing and find the truth, and while Mr. King is entitled to a presumption of innocence, no one is above the law," Boedeker said.

Bond has not yet been set, according to Johnson County records.