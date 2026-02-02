I-30 reopens through Downtown Dallas after 2nd weekend closure

Interstate 30 through downtown Dallas reopened Monday morning after a second full weekend closure, with the Texas Department of Transportation completing demolition work and reopening all lanes on schedule.

The shutdown, which followed a similar closure over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, allowed crews to tear down major bridges as part of the I-30 Canyon Corridor improvement project. Photos and videos shared online showed large sections of the freeway stripped down to bare concrete.

Some drivers expressed skepticism on social media, questioning how long the five-year project would take to complete.

Dallas driver Xayvien Johnson said he was surprised the roadway reopened in less than three days.

"Definitely wasn't expecting it to be open. And what, three days, 72 hours?" Johnson said.

Others said the speed of the work exceeded expectations.

"So when they did that, I kind of liked the job they did," said Dallas driver Tray McCoy.

TxDOT said now crews are moving into the next stage, which will expand the I-30 corridor from six lanes to twelve.

The agency said the expansion will help accommodate increased traffic and improve safety by eliminating left-side exits.

"To accommodate that increased traffic capacity that we're seeing," said TxDOT spokesperson Kenna Mitchell. "The good news is the exits will not be on the left side anymore. We're going to reconfigure things so that they will be on the right."

TxDOT said crews worked around the clock despite freezing temperatures and added that future construction should have less impact on drivers.

"Just single lane closures, maybe overnight," Mitchell said. "We're really trying to protect that commuter traffic, so not having lane closures during those peak commuter times."

While TxDOT said there are no additional full closures scheduled at this time, drivers are encouraged to sign up for TxDOT email alerts to stay informed about future traffic changes.