I-30 Canyon through Downtown Dallas to be closed again this weekend

People driving near Downtown Dallas this weekend could run into bad traffic once again.

The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 between I-35E and I-45, better known as the Downtown Canyon, from 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2.

The same stretch of highway was closed two weeks ago, snarling traffic around the city all weekend. The closure also comes less than a week after roads and highways across the region were covered in ice for days, creating treacherous conditions for anyone who needed to get behind the wheel.

Traffic on I-30 will be redirected north to Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

The construction is part of an $888 million project to improve the I-30 Canyon corridor, which is expected to be complete in late 2030.

In addition to the I-30 closure, the I-30 Canyon improvement project has other impacts in Downtown Dallas. The Akard Street, Cadiz Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard bridges over I-30 are closed for demolition and reconstruction, leading to detours between Downtown and the Cedars area. The Cadiz Street bridge is expected to reopen the soonest, but not until May of 2027.