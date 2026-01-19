I-30 reopens after weekend closure for massive Canyon Project in downtown Dallas

After a full weekend shutdown, drivers can use I-30 again on Monday morning.

Crews worked around the clock to meet a critical deadline in the massive $900 million I-30 Canyon Project through downtown Dallas.

All weekend, drivers tracked the progress closely as crews worked on the roadway, causing frustration during commutes.

In the matter of two days, the Cesar Chavez Bridge was taken down.

This shutdown marked a major early milestone in a years-long effort to rebuild and modernize I-30 through downtown Dallas.

Upcoming road closures

And while drivers are back on the road, TxDOT said this is just the first step in a much longer project — with more closures starting as soon as this week.

TxDOT said all lanes of Cesar Chavez Boulevard at I-30 will stay closed for the next couple of years.

The same goes for Cadiz Street at I-30 — closing Tuesday night, with the street being rebuilt and realigned before reopening sometime in the future.

Akard Street at I-30 will also shut down Tuesday night and stay closed through the summer of 2028.

Good Latimer Boulevard will be down to one lane in that area in both the north and southbound directions.

All of this is part of the nearly $900 million I-30 Canyon Project, which TxDOT expects to wrap up around 2030.