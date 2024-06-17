Humidity, rain chances return to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Monday! Grab the coffee and maybe throw some ice in it later today because it will be hot and humid. Tropical moisture will make it feel even warmer today despite the high temperature only warming to the low 90s.

There are minimal rain chances today and tomorrow mainly in the east and southeast sides of North Texas.

We are watching a stronger sea breeze develop so there is a small chance some of those showers and isolated storms could move into parts of North Texas. These showers are tropical in nature so any that do develop have the potential of dropping a large amount of rain.

Most of us are going to see a mix of sun and clouds and near-average temperatures. However, the muggy meter tells the biggest story as our humidity really jumps up toward our midweek.

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as a broad area of low pressure has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days. If it does develop into a named system, it would be the first one in both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins. In the Atlantic basin, the first named storm will be Alberto.

The majority of the rain will fall in south and central Texas as this system is forecast to move west the next few days.

As the area of low pressure moves west, our rain chances here in NTX increase for Wednesday and Wednesday night. As of now, there is a 30%-40% chance of some scattered showers and a few isolated storms. These showers and storms will continue the trend of heavy rainfall in some spots as they are filled with tropical moisture.

Due to more cloud cover through Wednesday, our temperatures will drop to highs in the mid-80s but it will feel quite muggy as our dew points remain in the mid to low 70s. After our rain chances for the midweek, the summer heat returns just in time for the summer solstice! Yup, forecast highs this weekend are in the mid to upper 90s!

