How to file an insurance claim for hail damage in Texas after recent storms and avoid repair scams

After destructive storms and tornadoes swept through North Texas this past week, many car owners are dealing with hail damage to their vehicles. Many have taken to social media to share their accounts.

After assessing the damage to your vehicle, experts say your first steps matter, and you should call your insurance company.

If you have comprehensive coverage on your auto policy, your company should pay for your hail damage, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

The TDI advises taking the following steps when filing a claim:

How to file an insurance claim for hail damage

Take photos and videos of the damage, including any damage inside your vehicle

Prevent more damage by covering broken windows, holes and keep receipts for any temporary repairs

Be available for an adjuster visit

The TDI also warns residents that not all repair companies that reach out to you are legit.

Here are some tips to avoid fraud:

Get more than one repair estimate

Check references and phone numbers

Don't pay your bill in full up front

Avoid any contractors who offer to waive your deductible

Never sign a contract that has blank spaces

The weather across the state of Texas can be predictable

As the weather across the state of Texas is unpredictable during severe weather season, it's important to stay prepared.