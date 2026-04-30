How to file an insurance claim for hail damage in Texas after recent storms and avoid repair scams
After destructive storms and tornadoes swept through North Texas this past week, many car owners are dealing with hail damage to their vehicles. Many have taken to social media to share their accounts.
After assessing the damage to your vehicle, experts say your first steps matter, and you should call your insurance company.
If you have comprehensive coverage on your auto policy, your company should pay for your hail damage, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
The TDI advises taking the following steps when filing a claim:
How to file an insurance claim for hail damage
- Take photos and videos of the damage, including any damage inside your vehicle
- Prevent more damage by covering broken windows, holes and keep receipts for any temporary repairs
- Be available for an adjuster visit
The TDI also warns residents that not all repair companies that reach out to you are legit.
Here are some tips to avoid fraud:
- Get more than one repair estimate
- Check references and phone numbers
- Don't pay your bill in full up front
- Avoid any contractors who offer to waive your deductible
- Never sign a contract that has blank spaces
- The weather across the state of Texas can be predictable
As the weather across the state of Texas is unpredictable during severe weather season, it's important to stay prepared.