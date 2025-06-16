Hot, humid week ahead for North Texans

A hot and sunny week is ahead in North Texas with a chance of rainfall along a weak front by Wednesday night.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s and winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. The moisture content around North Texas is high, which is impacting the "feels-like" temperatures, or heat index value – though today's high is 94 degrees, the heat index is in the triple digits.

CBS News Texas

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible across East Texas Monday, but for the majority of the region, conditions will stay dry.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast throughout next week. However, late Wednesday night, there is a risk of storms with a few reaching and surpassing severe limits. The primary risk is for damaging winds 60 mph or stronger.

CBS News Texas

A weak cold front will move through Wednesday night and stall Thursday to the south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. This disturbance could cause additional storms at the end of the week for some locations.

CBS News Texas

The official start of the Summer Solstice is Friday. It sure will feel like the season, with temperatures slightly above average and sunny skies.