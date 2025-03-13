Warm end to the work week in North Texas ahead of extreme fire weather threat

Temperatures across North Texas hover around the 90s

Temperatures across North Texas hover around the 90s

Temperatures across North Texas hover around the 90s

Thursday started out with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day continues.

Today is also the day to make sure any outdoor items are secure before the high wind watch and fire weather watch go into effect.

Clouds will increase later in the day, but high temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 80s.

CBS News Texas

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the extreme fire weather threat. Winds will increase through the morning hours and be sustained near 25-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

A fire weather watch is in effect Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. It includes all of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

A high wind watch is also in effect on Friday.

CBS News Texas

On top of the warm and windy conditions, the humidity levels will drop to around 10%-11%, leading to increasingly dry conditions.

A powerful low pressure system is moving into the West Coast Thursday morning and as it moves closer to the Southern Plains, North Texas' pressure gradient gets tighter and winds increase.

There is a small cooldown into the weekend with partly cloudy skies to start out but as the Low pressure continues shifting northeast, clouds clear and it's back to full sunshine Sunday into Monday.

CBS News Texas