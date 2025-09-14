Watch CBS News
Hot and mostly dry Sunday, but a more active weather pattern by the end of the week

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick

Another sunny day on Sunday, with temperatures a little warmer
Sunday will be much like Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees above average and mostly sunny skies.

The metroplex is forecasted to reach 93 degrees, four degrees above the typical high, with winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Most of North Texas will stay dry today, but there is a small chance of showers to the north of I-20 and west of I-35.

Temperatures on Monday morning are expected to be in the low 70s, with an afternoon high in the low 90s. An isolated shower is possible in the late afternoon; however, most of the area will stay rain-free. A ridge of high pressure restrengthens Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for hot and sunny conditions.

By the end of the week, two upper-level disturbances will trigger a couple of rounds of rain. The first round occurs Wednesday night through Thursday and the second is forecasted for Friday. This setup allows for a northwesterly flow aloft to develop, meaning more storms are possible into the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates!

