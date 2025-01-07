Watch CBS News
Local News

Preventing HVAC issues ahead of North Texas' winter storm

By Erin Jones

/ CBS Texas

Expert tips for preventing HVAC issues ahead of the Texas cold blast
Expert tips for preventing HVAC issues ahead of the Texas cold blast 01:48

NORTH TEXAS — With this being the first real cold blast of the season, one thing everyone wants is to stay warm.

Steve Moore, the owner of Moore A/C & Heating Services, Inc., has been working in air conditioning and heating services for almost 50 years and said every time we get a taste of winter weather, he starts getting calls. North Texans turn on their heaters only to realize they're not working. 

"A lot of the stuff we run into in the winter time, the no heat calls, could have been prevented," he said. "A lot of times it's just dirty, there's motors failing, capacitors going weak." 

He said the best thing you can do is routine maintenance, so this doesn't happen. When it gets below freezing, he shows us how to prepare your home. 

"Make sure all of the vents are open in the house," Moore said. "If you have floor grills or wall grills, make sure there's not a bunch of stuff on them. Just let that unit have space so it can breathe." 

Another thing he recommends is making sure your air filter is clean, you should be changing it every three months.

Erin Jones
Erin-Jones_cbsdfw.jpg

Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home. Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.