Preventing HVAC issues ahead of North Texas' winter storm

NORTH TEXAS — With this being the first real cold blast of the season, one thing everyone wants is to stay warm.

Steve Moore, the owner of Moore A/C & Heating Services, Inc., has been working in air conditioning and heating services for almost 50 years and said every time we get a taste of winter weather, he starts getting calls. North Texans turn on their heaters only to realize they're not working.

"A lot of the stuff we run into in the winter time, the no heat calls, could have been prevented," he said. "A lot of times it's just dirty, there's motors failing, capacitors going weak."

He said the best thing you can do is routine maintenance, so this doesn't happen. When it gets below freezing, he shows us how to prepare your home.

"Make sure all of the vents are open in the house," Moore said. "If you have floor grills or wall grills, make sure there's not a bunch of stuff on them. Just let that unit have space so it can breathe."

Another thing he recommends is making sure your air filter is clean, you should be changing it every three months.