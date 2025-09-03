Heat returns to North Texas before rain chances, cooler fall weather

Wednesday kicked off beautifully with blue skies and northerly winds.

Those northerly winds will continue to draw in drier air today, lowering humidity. While temperatures top out in the lower 90s, it will be hot, but not overly muggy.

Thursday will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s and sunny skies.

Clouds will stream in on Friday for filtered sunshine along with breezy southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures top out in the mid/upper 90s on Friday afternoon before the front arrives Friday night into Saturday.

An isolated shower is possible both days, but rain chances will increase on Sunday as Gulf moisture and the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena move into the area.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend behind the front, with low/mid 80s Saturday and near 80 degrees on Sunday.

It is very likely that some areas won't make it out of the 70s on Sunday.

