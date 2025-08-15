Watch CBS News
Heat index cranks up "feels-like" temperatures across North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

Heat index cranks up temperatures, prompts heat advisory across DFW
Heat index cranks up temperatures, prompts heat advisory across DFW 03:17

A heat advisory is in place for most of North Texas starting at 12 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m.

Sunny skies, temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will lead to "feels-like" temperatures up to 108 degrees.

CBS News Texas
CBS News Texas

Remember to practice heat safety precautions and never leave pets or kids in the car.

Humidity will be noticed the instant you step outside; it's muggy out there.

CBS News Texas
CBS News Texas

While most areas only see sunshine and a few clouds, an isolated storm to the southeast can't be ruled out.

Summer sticks around next week with temperatures in the mid/upper 90s and isolated afternoon storms.

CBS News Texas
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

