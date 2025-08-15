Heat index cranks up "feels-like" temperatures across North Texas
A heat advisory is in place for most of North Texas starting at 12 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m.
Sunny skies, temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will lead to "feels-like" temperatures up to 108 degrees.
Remember to practice heat safety precautions and never leave pets or kids in the car.
Humidity will be noticed the instant you step outside; it's muggy out there.
While most areas only see sunshine and a few clouds, an isolated storm to the southeast can't be ruled out.
Summer sticks around next week with temperatures in the mid/upper 90s and isolated afternoon storms.