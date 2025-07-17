Heat and lots of sunshine persists in North Texas

Thursday is another sunny one with slightly warmer temperatures and high temperatures topping out near 97 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth.

If temperatures hit 97 degrees today, that will only be the second time this year it has been so hot. "Feels-like" temperatures will once again reach into the 100s.

CBS News Texas

Next week will only get hotter as high pressure dominates the weather.

As of this writing, temperatures could reach up to 99 degrees, but it is very possible that the first 100-degree day of the year will arrive next week.

There's a disturbance in the Gulf that is still very disorganized, so it won't strengthen into named storm Dexter before it heads into Louisiana today.

Heavy rain and flooding are still a threat to the north-central Gulf coast. DFW won't get rain from the disturbance, but a few more clouds will move into the area.

An isolated storm is possible in the southeast counties Friday and Saturday afternoons.

CBS News Texas