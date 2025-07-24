Watch CBS News
Heat advisory in effect across North Texas on Thursday as "feels-like" temperatures could reach 105 degrees

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Heat alerts go into effect as DFW expected to hit 100 degrees
Heat alerts go into effect as DFW expected to hit 100 degrees 03:24

North Texas is under its first heat advisory of the summer. 

Temperatures on Thursday could stay in the upper 90s but the heat index will bring "feels-like" temperatures to 105 degrees. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect due to the heat advisory.

download.png
CBS News Texas

Expect the same forecast on Friday. A First Alert Weather Day was also issued for Friday due to the heat and likelihood of another heat advisory.

By Saturday, clouds and humidity will increase, bringing the temperature down a little bit.

The higher humidity on Saturday and Sunday will bring the "feels-like" temperatures to the same as today. 

The seven-day forecast shows the summer heat is in full swing.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas

What is a heat advisory?

A heat advisory is issued for dangerous heat conditions that are not expected to reach warning criteria, according to the National Weather Service.

When there is a heat advisory, consider postponing or rescheduling outdoor activities, especially during the heat of the day. When outside in the heat, take frequent water and shade breaks.    

