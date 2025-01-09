Hazardous road conditions expected as North Texas snow event ends Friday morning

NORTH TEXAS – This week's snow event will end with a "few flurries" during Friday's morning commute, according to CBS News Texas meteorologist Jeff Ray.

"But roads will have frozen over," Ray said.

Expect hazardous road conditions in the morning, as it will be "the worst" the roads have been since the event started on Thursday morning, Ray said.

Late in the morning, temperatures will rise above freezing, which will "help drivers get around the Metroplex," Ray said.

A cold front is expected Friday, he said.

"We are going to have wind chills in the 20s all day," Ray said. "By nightfall on Friday, temperatures will drop quickly and water will re-freeze on the roads across the evening. This ice will remain until mid-morning on Saturday before the sun and warmer temperatures in the mid-40s clear the roadways."

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.