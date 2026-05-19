Hall of Famer Jason Kidd out as Dallas Mavericks head coach as search begins

Jason Kidd is no longer the Dallas Mavericks' head coach.

On Tuesday, the NBA team announced it had mutually parted ways with Kidd and has begun a comprehensive search for his replacement.

Jason Kidd, former Dallas Mavericks coach, looks on during a game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on Feb. 26 in Dallas. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Kidd exits with four years and nearly $40 million remaining on his deal.

"Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals," Mavericks President Masai Ujiri said in a news release.

"We are thankful for Jason's leadership, his professionalism, and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I've developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family."

Kidd had served as the Mavericks' head coach since June 2021, guiding the team through his first four seasons that included two 50‑win campaigns, a trip to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, and, most notably, an appearance in the 2024 NBA Finals. He compiled a 140-106 regular‑season record and an 18-15 postseason mark with Dallas.

The Mavericks will hold their first post-Kidd news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Doncic trade still reverberating as Mavs hit reset

Kidd's tenure took a sharp downturn after the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers following their NBA Finals run, a franchise‑altering move that sent the organization into a tailspin.

The fallout intensified as general manager Nico Harrison faced mounting scrutiny over the Doncic deal, which brought in Anthony Davis but yielded little on‑court stability, before Harrison was ultimately dismissed. The collapse was compounded by Kyrie Irving missing the entire season with a torn ACL, leaving Dallas seemingly rudderless until Cooper Flagg unexpectedly fell into their laps in the draft.

After instability, Mavericks leadership turns page

Kidd's firing comes just weeks after Ujiri was hired as team president, signaling a full reset at the top of the organization and a chance to rebuild around Flagg and the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23.

"As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team," Ujiri said. "We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention."

The organization said no additional personnel moves would be made at this time.

"We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve," Ujiri said.

A Hall of Fame point guard and 2011 Mavericks champion, Kidd previously coached Brooklyn and Milwaukee and owns a 375-344 career coaching record across 10 NBA seasons. He remains one of the most influential figures in franchise history, both as a player and as a coach.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.